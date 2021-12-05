SER Sports Hours 4th & 5th December with Aidan Delaney

Over the weekend, we brought you the reaction with two major wins in Leinster competitions for Oulart The Ballagh and Shelmaliers.

On Saturday, the Leinster Club Camogie title went to the Red and Black and Mary Leacy, Colin Sunderland and Anais Curran relived the brilliant scenes from Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

We also heard from John Hegarty and Brian Malone as the men from over the water became the first Wexford side to advance in the provincial competition since 2004.

Wexford GAA chairman Micheal Martin also joined us to discuss the upgrades to Wexford Park and the finances that are helping to bring the county forward.

Enniscorthy Rugby Club’s good run in the AIL Division 2C continued on Saturday with a big win over Bruff and second row Tomas Stamp reviewed the season so far for his side.

And Wexford athletics coach Shane McCormack gave us the insight into coaching at the highest level, and why there’s more success in Sophie Becker’s future.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Mary Leacy on Oulart The Ballagh’s Leinster win:

Anais Curran on her Player of the Match performance in the provincial decider:

Colin Sunderland after leading his women to another big title:

John Hegarty on Shelmaliers becoming the first Wexford senior football side to win in Leinster since 2004:

Brian Malone on Shels facing into a mouthwatering provincial semi final with Naas on the 18th December:

Micheal Martin on the upgrading of Chadwick’s Wexford Park on the Morning Mix:

Tomas Stamp on another big win for the Enniscorthy Rugby Club:

Shane McCormack on dealing with injuries in Athletics and the magic of Phil Healy and Sophie Becker:

