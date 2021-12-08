South East Radio has recorded its highest ever listenership figures in the history of the radio station.

75,000 adults or almost two out of three people in Co. Wexford tune into South East Radio every week.

The latest independent figures were confirmed by IPSOS/MRBI.

South East Radio has more daily and weekly listeners in Co. Wexford than RTE 2FM, Today FM, and Newstalk combined.

The radio station’s Managing Director Eamonn Buttle said “the latest listenership figures show our audience and advertisers continue to be very loyal to South East Radio”.

Mr. Buttle says “the figures come as South East Radio recently expanded its news & current affairs team, and invested in state of the art digital studios”.

