Stronger Met Eireann caution needed for Wexford after yellow rain alert

A Wexford County Councillor says a red level rain warning would have been more appropriate for the area yesterday.

Heavy downpours continued for the entire day, leaving roads impassable and some homes and businesses flooded.

The county was, along with four surrounding counties, under a yellow level warning from Met Eireann.

But Gorey Cllr Andrew Bolger believes a stronger caution was needed for Wexford.

“There was a threat to live and more so in south Wexford than the northern part of the county.

“Even on the motorways, there were lanes that were covered in water which would have been very difficult for drivers to deal with if they were driving at high speed.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email