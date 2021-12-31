Support scheme for flood affected businesses to open “imminently”

The Junior Minister for Trade and Employment says a support scheme for Wexford businesses affected by the recent flooding will be “opened imminently”.

Many small businesses are out of action after serious damage caused by floods on Christmas Day and further heavy rainfall yesterday.

Earlier this month, the Humanitarian Support Scheme for small businesses was opened in County Cork for areas affected by Storm Barra.

The scheme provides a contribution towards the costs of returning the business to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures, fittings, and damaged stock.

Local officials have been calling for a similar scheme to be opened in County Wexford.

In response to a question on social media from New Ross councillor Michael Sheehan, Junior Minister at the Department of Trade Robert Troy said the department was awaiting a report from Wexford County Council which arrived on Wednesday.

He says officials are working to have the scheme up and running for Wexford shortly.

The income tested Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for the public is open for anyone looking to receive support for damage to their home caused by the recent flooding.

