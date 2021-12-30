Surging numbers meant Wexford General Hospital had to divert patients

The number of people in hospital nationally with Covid-19 has gone above 600 for the first time in over a month.

There are 619 patients being treated – with 148 admissions since yesterday – and 88 in intensive care.

Yesterday saw around 16,500 new cases confirmed – the highest figure since the pandemic started.

Emergency measures had to be introduced at Wexford General Hospital on Tuesday night to deal the unprecedented number of patients who turned up at the ED department.

The Emergency Bypass Protocol was activated to alleviate the situation meaning patients were diverted to both Dublin and Waterford hospitals.

While this did improve the situation, space at Wexford General Hospital remains critical and patients are asked to only attend in an emergency.

