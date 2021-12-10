Vaccine uptake high in Wexford as boosters get underway in 2 centres

The HSE says people in Co. Wexford are ” eager” to get a Covid 19 vaccine booster.

It’s inviting members of the public, who are over the age of 50, to attend a walk in vaccination centre in Enniscorthy on Sunday.

The facility at the Astro Active Centre in the town will be open from 9am, and no appointment is necessary.

Kate Cassidy is Health Promotion Officer with the HSE. She explains who is eligible to attend the walk in centre.

“Anybody over the age of 5 who is 5 months after their second dose can come for a booster.

“That includes anyone over 50, 60, 70 or 80 and also if you have been unfortunate enough to become infected, you need to have your last symptom 6 months ago.”

Meanwhile there is the possibility of long delays at the vaccination centre in Kilanerin today.

The clinic is open until 6pm for health care workers and those aged between 60 and 69.

