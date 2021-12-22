Visitor restrictions remain for wards at Wexford General over Christmas

Wexford General Hospital have announced that visitor restrictions will remain in place for some wards over Christmas.

Due to the high levels of Covid-19 in the community, restrictions are in place for patients in the Joseph’s, Bridget’s, Florence’s and Aidan’s wards

Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager or the Nurse in Charge of the affected wards.

Hospital management say they would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.

