Almost half of the adult population has received a Covid booster or third dose.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that’s over 37% of the total population.

A total of 1.87 million people have received an additional dose.

Walk-in clinics are operating throughout the country again today.

The Rosbercon Medical Centre in New Ross will provide vaccination for anyone over the age of 16 until 6pm this (Thursday) evening.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email