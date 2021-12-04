Wexford Lions Club launch Christmas Food Appeal for SVP

The Wexford Lions club are asking people to give generously to their Christmas Food Appeal this weekend.

A special trolley has been set up in Dunnes Stores in Wexford Town where shoppers can drop in non perishable items that will be donated to the local St Vincent De Paul group.

Many families around the country face a tough Christmas with the cost of living rising significantly in recent months.

The appeal runs until Sunday and Trina Barnes from the Lions club says it’s needed this year more than ever.

“We don’t realise what goes on behind closed doors.

Sometimes people have to put food to the bottom of their lists because they’re trying to pay for electricity or mortgage or they’ve lost their job.

“So parents and kids more than anything need help now.”

She also outlined what kind of food they’re looking for in the appeal.

“When you’re shopping, just pick up things like tins of beans or peas, just non perishable goods.

“Pastas, rice and some selection boxes for the children as a treat.”

