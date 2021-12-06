Wexford MarineWatch make call for more volunteers this winter

Wexford MarineWatch have launched a campaign to encourage more volunteers to get involved in their life saving work.

The group provides Suicide Prevention Patrols along the Wexford quays and have proven themselves a vital service in the past.

Members are needed at this time of year in the run up to Christmas and especially as the winter sets in to the South East.

Frank Flanagan from MarineWatch says you don’t need to have prior experience to do some good.

“There’s no training or equipment provided, that’ll all be provided and all we ask is one night a month of a commitment.

“Just go out for a couple of hours, patrol the quayfront and interact with those in need.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email