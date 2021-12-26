Wexford recovering as bridges and roads destroyed by heavy flooding

Parts of Wexford remain under water this morning following a major rainfall weather event in the South East on Christmas day.

Bridges, roads and houses were all damaged or destroyed following non stop heavy rain throughout the day.

Emergency crews have been responding to numerous incidents since early yesterday morning.

Bridges at Little Cullenstown, Chapel Station and Wilton Bree are all out of action due to the heavy floods while members of the public were rescued from rising water in Carnsore Point, Bridgetown and Kilmore.

Flooding also caused serious disruption and damage to areas in Gorey, Duncormick and Blackwater.

Speaking on social media, the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien says the Government will provide whatever assistance is needed.

David Minogue from Wexford County Council says the best advice is to stay off the roads as much as possible today to allow crews to do their jobs.

“People should exercise a lot of care when driving on the roads in County Wexford today.

“Expect the unexpected because there’s a lot of damage and a lot of debris out there with a considerable number of issues.

“Those issues can be reported to Wexford County Council through the emergency phoneline on 1890 666 777”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email