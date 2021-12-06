Wexford schools to close as Storm Barra hits tomorrow

The Department of Education is advising that all schools covered by the Red and Orange warnings including schools in County Wexford should not open tomorrow.

It’s says all schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.

Meanwhile Wexford County Council are urging people to stay away from the coasts tomorrow as Storm Barra hits Ireland.

An Orange Wind alert has been issued for County Wexford and other coastal counties from 6am to 6am on Wednesday.

The local major emergency team have met to review the counties preparations for heavy rain and high winds.

Director of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore says there are no plans to shut the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy bridge tomorrow but the situation will be monitored.

Head of communications for the Council David Minogue is asking people not to go near the beaches as it could put your life and the lives of the rescue teams at risk

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email