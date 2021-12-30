Wexford should have had Orange Warning- Met Eireann

Met Eireann has admitted that an orange weather warning should have been in place for County Wexford on Christmas Day

An orange weather warning comes into effect when more than fifty millimetres of rain falls in a twenty four period

58.9 millimetres was recorded in Johnstown Castle on the day

A spokesperson for Met Eireann told South East Radio News that given their modelling of the situation on Christmas Eve no more than fifty millimetres was expected

Thousands of euro worth of flood damage was caused to homes and properties, with worst effected areas being Enniscorthy, Bridgetown and Duncormick

