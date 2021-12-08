Wexford to Waterford rail line could reopen for €12 million

It’s believed the Wexford to Waterford railway line could be reopened for as little as €12 million.

A Freedom of Information request by campaign group South East On Track has found Irish Rail correspondence which suggests the line could be reopened to it’s state from 2010 for between €12 and 15 million.

The route had been earmarked for the development of a Rosslare to Waterford Greenway project but that has been suspended by Wexford County Council as part of the Strategic Rail Review.

South East On Track have previously said if the greenway was accommodated, it would take €652 million to create a similar rail line at a point in the future.

The document also points out the possibility of job creation as the 11 level crossings on the line will need to be staffed.

