Wexford woman knocked unconscious by gate during Storm Barra

A Wexford woman is said to be in critical care this afternoon after receiving a blow to the head during yesterday’s storm.

The woman was knocked unconscious by a gate in the Heathfield area of Clonard and was taken to Wexford General Hospital by the emergency services.

It’s believed the woman remains unconscious and is receiving treatment.

She is believed to be the first serious incident linked to Storm Barra which forced the closure of schools in Wexford and beyond due to high winds and heavy rainfall.

