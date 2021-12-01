Young wheelchair user highlights lack of beach accessibility in Wexford

A teenage wheelchair user in County Wexford is calling for more accessibility to beaches in the county.

Matthew McGrath from Kilmurray near Gorey has set up an online petition highlighting the lack of wheelchair access on beaches from Castletown to Cahore.

Almost two thousand people have signed up so far to support the campaign.

Speaking to South East Radio, Matthew says most people don’t even realise how inaccessible some of the beaches are.

“Some people don’t think about it because they don’t know [what it’s like] so it’s good for people that there’s a campaign and there’s people like me to say it.

“I’m going to go to my local TDs, senators and councillors and give the petition to them so they can make one of my local beaches accessible.”

