Thirty patients are being treated at Wexford General Hospital for Covid 19.

The latest figures were published by the HSE last night.

Wexford General Hospital is at full capacity as the number of cases of Covid 19 in the community continue to remain high.

The HSE has confirmed there are no vacant general beds at the hospital. One Covid patient is in the intensive care unit at Wexford General.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email