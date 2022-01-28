51% of people say they will live their lives differently post pandemic

51% of people say they will live their lives differently post Covid pandemic.

A new survey of 1000 people has found that a week on from the lifting of restrictions, 4 in 10 people say they’ll be less inclined to shake hands or hug people into the future, while 3 in 10 will be less likely to use cash.

And while 70% of respondents agreed with the lifting of restrictions, almost half say they will continue to socially distance and wear face masks even when it’s not mandatory.

47 per cent of people say they will continue to wear masks in public spaces when it’s no longer mandatory.

Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin, Brendan Kelly, says the big message is we need to be tolerant of those who are anxious.

“The study found that many people will wear face covering.

We need to be aware that this might be a good thing for these people to take these extra steps and it might be a comfort when going to the shops and moving out of this.

“It can be a very positive thing once we tolerate it and understand it.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email