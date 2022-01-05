Aid on the way for Wexford flood victims

The Cabinet has approved a Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for the Wexford Christmas Day flood victims

The money will be provided to small business, community, voluntary and sporting bodies affected by the flooding

The first stage will commence immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred.

In the event, that the premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses can apply for additional financial support, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross.

The total level of support available for both stages combined is capped at €20,000.

Applications forms for support will be available on the Irish Red Cross Society website: www.redcross.ie

