Veteran journalist Charlie Bird has visited New Ross this afternoon as part of the launch of his Climb With Charlie campaign

It is to raise awareness on Motor Neuron Disease which last year the RTE broadcaster was diagnosed with

The local climb is being planned on Lacken Hill outside New Ross while the national event is taking place on Croagh Patrick on April 2nd

Charlie Bird met with local MND sufferer John Aylward and visited the Dunbrody Famine Centre and CBS and Holy Faith Convent schools

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email