Co. Wexford House Prices On The Rise

The price of an average three bed semi detached house in Co. Wexford is expected to rise by 5% this year according to a survey by the Real Estate Alliance.

The survey shows the price of a three bed semi in Co. Wexford is now €227,500, an increase of 14% compared to December 2020 when the same property cost €200,000.

In the last quarter, a three bed semi detached property in Co. Wexford increased in price by almost 3.5% which is above the national average of 2.2%.

This survey concentrates on the actual sales price of homes.

It shows, in the final quarter of 2021, the average price in Wexford Town rose by 5% to €210,000, while Gorey experienced an increase of 2.1% to €245,000.

