Between 1 and a half to 2 metres of land is disappearing along the Wexford Coast every year.

There are continued calls for a plan to deal with the issue of coastal erosion to assure people in county their homes and their livelihoods will be protected.

Councillor Jim Moore outlined just some of the issues being faced in his Electoral District in Rosslare and says “the erosion is very aggressive and a real problem,”

