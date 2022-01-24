Court rejects Lisa Smith’s call to have charges against her dropped

Lisa Smith’s trial is due to open tomorrow morning after an application to have the charges against her dropped was rejected earlier today.

The 39-year-old former soldier, from Dundalk, Co Louth, is accused of being a member of ISIS and of financing terrorism.

Over three days last week, the non-jury Special Criminal Court heard Lisa Smith’s arguments for the case against her to be dropped.

The media can’t report the details of her application, aside from the fact that she claimed there isn’t sufficient evidence to bring it to trial.

The judges dismissed her application this morning.

In late 2019, Ms Smith was charged with being a member of ISIS over a four year period, beginning in late October 2015.

The following year, she was charged with financing terrorism through a Western Union transfer in 2015.

Following today’s decision to reject her attempt to have those charges dropped, the former Irish soldier’s trial is due to open tomorrow morning.

