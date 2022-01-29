Debate continues on reopening of Rosslare to Waterford rail line

The chairman of the Rosslare Municipal District has called on the Minister for Transport to make a business case for the reopening of the Rosslare to Waterford Rail Line.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Transport Committee this week, Eamon Ryan questioned why the disused line would be gotten rid of when Rosslare Europort is booming.

A submission has been made to turn the track into a greenway to cover South Wexford but plans have been delayed for a rail review.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Jim Moore says the Minister will have to put forward a strong case to bring the line back into use after years of abandonment.

“I think it’s not good enough for the Minister of Transport to leave it hanging out there because it’s no longer a question of actually reopening the rail line.

“The rail line has been out of action for ten years.

“It wasn’t fit for purpose ten years ago and it’s certainly not fit for purpose by just opening the gate and putting a train on it.

“The Minister needs to be very clear of what is the substantial investment required to make this rail line, as it is now, fit for purpose in the future.”

