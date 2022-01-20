European proposals on transport of pregnant animals “unworkable”

The exporting of live animals from Wexford and the Southeast could face added difficulties when the European Parliament votes on measures today on banning the transport of certain animals.

If passed, the transport of unweaned animals under 35 days old would be banned, along with journeys of over two hours for older unweaned animals.

The transport of pregnant animals in the final third of gestation would also be banned.

The measures are backed by Green Party MEPs and could have major implications for Irish farmers.

Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey says the measures are “unworkable”

“It makes no sense and given that Ireland has some of the best dams (the mother of a domestic animal) in Europe, this only serves to undermine Ireland’s good standards.

“These amendments were submitted at the last minute and I don’t think they were thought out.

“If you talk to any practitioner on the ground, any farmer or vet, they’ll say that these are unworkable.”

