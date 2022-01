Every TD in the south East is to meet tomorrow Tuesday to discuss the protection of air cover in the region.

There are fears that the new tender process for the new Coast Guard contract may not include the Waterford base.

The €800 million euro contract is for “a minimum” of three helicopter bases, instead of the current four, which are based at Dublin, Shannon, Sligo and Waterford.

All Oireachtas members in the region says its imperative the South East maintains a helicopter base

