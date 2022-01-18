Gardaí arrest make arrest in Ashling Murphy case

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy have arrested a male in his 30’s on suspicion of murder.

The male is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The news comes as Ashling Murphy has been laid to rest today.

At the service, she was remembered as a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman.

The 23 year old’s funeral mass has took place in Mount Bolus.

Ashling’s first class students each held a red rose and photo of their beloved teacher as the cortege arrived at St Brigid’s church.

Members of the Kilcormac/Killoughey senior camogie team also joined a guard of honour – as hundreds of mourners came to pay their respects.

The President and Taoiseach offered their condolences to the family as the service got underway.

In his homily, Chief Celebrant Father Michael Meade described Ashling as a precious gift

Offerings of a musical instrument, hurl, jersey of her local GAA club, a family photo and a book to represent her love of teaching were all brought to the altar.

