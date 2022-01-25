The Public Expenditure Minister says the government may consider further measures to tackle rising energy costs.

The cabinet is meeting to sign off on a scheme which will see €100 knocked off people’s electricity bills.

The plan is worth more than 200 million euro and the payments won’t be means tested.

Minister Michael McGrath says rising prices may mean further action is needed.

“We are concerned about inflation.

“We do realise that people are under very significant pressure with their household bills.

This is one measure that government will absolutely keep this issue under review and consider further steps if they are necessary.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email