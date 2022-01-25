Government to bring in new law for employees to request remote working

The Tanaiste says it’s not practical to give everyone a legal right to work from home.

The government’s to bring in a new law to allow employees to request remote working.

Anyone working for a company for more than 6 months can apply and the employer has to respond within 3 months.

Workers whose request is turned down can appeal to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says opposition calls for a full right to work from home isn’t an option.

“That’s not practical.

“There are some jobs that can not be done from home or remotely.

“For example construction, hospitality, care, most of retail, the transport sector, it just wouldn’t be possible to do those jobs from home.

“In other cases it might be possible to do a job from home or remotely but that would result in very high costs being burdened on the employer or possibly a diminution of services.”

