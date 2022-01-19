Green Party leader says most restrictions will be lifted before the end of March

The Green Party leader says most Covid restrictions will be lifted well before the end of March.

The cabinet is meeting today ahead of NPHET considering an easing of measures tomorrow.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said nearly all legal restrictions should be removed by the end of March.

Minister Eamon Ryan says things should get back to normal a lot sooner.

“I think mostly would be well far in advance of that.

“That may just be certain divisions that are maybe in law through to the end of March and allow them to run there course.

“But it’s not that most restrictions would be removed.

“I expect much. much sooner than that.”

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says the impact of the Omicron variant on ICUs hasn’t been as bad as originally feared.

Micheál Martin says everyone’s efforts to cut down on socialising has made a difference.

“Patricularly in the context to the Omicron variant, which thankfully does not appear to have been as impactful on our ICU occupancy as perhaps as originally feared and I think that is largely due to the vaccination programme.”

