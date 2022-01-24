Health and Safety Authority to carry out farm visits during calving season

The Health and Safety Authority will be carrying out a higher number of visits to farms during calving season.

The HSA says the increased inspection campaign over the next two weeks will focus on livestock safety.

196 people have died in farm related incidents over the past 10 years, 38 of which involved livestock.

Pat Griffin, Senior Inspector for Farm Safety with the Health and Safety Authority, says having extra help is important for farmers working through calving season.

“They will be asking farmers do they have a plan to minimise the risk of attack.

“Do they have a good physical barrier between them and the cow when they are dealing with a calf.

“They will be checking if the farmer has thought about good lighting, watching their fatigue levels, to seek help if they are fatigued and seek help before it’s too late.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email