In-person St Patrick’s Day parades to return in 2022

There’s some good news this afternoon as the St Patrick’s Day Parade is set for a comeback in Wexford this year.

After 2 years of cancellations, organisers have been given the green light to start preparing for a full scale event this March 17th.

With the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions recently, Wexford County Council has taken the decision that all parades can go ahead.

Secretary of the St Patrick’s Day parade in Wexford John Fowler says they’re planning a big return for 2022.

“We’ve got the go ahead from the county council and we hope to do the best that we possibly can to put in some sort of parade for the people of Wexford.”

Anyone wishing to put forward an idea for a float or other entries into the parade are asked to check out the www.wexfordparade.com website with application forms and other information available.

John also had some advice for anyone who is looking to organise their own parade after 2 years of silence on our patron Saint’s day.

“The most important thing you should focus on is health and safety.

“You should contact the local authorities and Gardai so that the right people are on board, you can get the right advice and you can kickstart you parade again.”

