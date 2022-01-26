Job seekers payments will no longer be paid into bank accounts

People in Wexford receiving welfare payments will now have to return to pre-pandemic collection.

Job seekers payments will no longer be paid directly into bank accounts and recipients are asked to return to the Post Office to claim the benefit.

The direct payment was introduced in 2020, to help reduce the number of people mixing in post offices but it’s being reversed in line with the easing of Covid restrictions.

Making the announcement, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says the move will also reduce fraud.

“There are those who try to commit fraud in the system, that’s wrong.

“We have a special investigations unit and we continue to follow up on reports that we get from the public, employers and we also work very closely with the Gardaí

“There have been quite a number of people caught who shouldn’t be claiming the benefits.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email