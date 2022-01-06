Just 7 households claim humanitarian aid after Christmas Day flooding

Just 7 households so far have been able to claim humanitarian aid from the Department of Social Protection after the Christmas Day flooding in the South East.

An emergency meeting of Wexford County Council heard yesterday that 46 expressions of interest had been lodged while 16 requests were being processed as of last night.

It’s believed hundreds of homes were destroyed after a huge amount of rain fell on December 25th leading to road damage and collapsing bridges.

Speaking to South East Radio this week, Taghmon resident Nicola Roche said her family would not be able to benefit from the scheme as they were not eligible under the means test for the emergency aid.

On today’s Morning Mix, Labour Councillor George Lawlor says the rules for the funding are ludicrous.

“In situations like Bridgetown, the notion that people who go out to work and would have to fork out tens of thousands of euro because they are above a certain threshold to me, is ludicrous.

It’s a situation that really really has to be looked at and reviewed.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email