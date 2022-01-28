Kilkenny Gardai appeal for information on Glenmore crash

Gardai are renewing their appeal for information on a fatal crash in Kilkenny nearly two months.

A woman in her 40s died after the car she was driving collided with another on the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore on December 1st.

Three women, two in their 20s and one in her teens, were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Gardai are looking for anyone who was travelling on the road between 6:15pm and 6:40pm on December 1st to contact them.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to make it available to them at Thomastown Garda Station.

