Leaving Cert teachers should be given formal state assessment guidance

An Oireachtas Committee discussing Leaving Cert reform has heard that teachers should be given guidance on carrying out formal state assessments as part of their training.

The Department of Education told the committee that it was carrying out ‘reflections’ on the hybrid exam model, which was used last year.

Discussions are still underway about a similar model being put in place this year.

However Assistant Secretary of the Department, Dalton Tattan, says teachers should be given appropriate training if they go down a similar path in the future.

“Is it not within teachers training, to do a formal assessment for state certification.

“I think it’s something the senior cycle review would need to reflect on.”

