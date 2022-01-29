Leinster Camogie Final Preview with Oulart The Ballagh’s Anais Curran

With no Sports Hour on Saturday evening, we called up one of the rising stars of the Wexford camogie scene Anais Curran.

The forward with Oulart The Ballagh is aiming for her second Leinster title in a row with her club as they take on Dicksboro of Kilkenny in the decider tomorrow.

Speaking to Aidan Delaney, the young woman spoke about the ferocious nature of Oulart training sessions, what it was like to step on the field with her heroes and why the “bubble buddy” system has helped to strengthen the bond in the team.

We’ll have live updates from the AIB Leinster Senior Camogie Championship Final from 2pm with former All Ireland winner Stellah Sinnott on South East Radio with reaction afterwards on the Sunday Sports Hour.

Anais Curran looks ahead to the 2021 Leinster Camogie Final:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email