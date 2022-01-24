More talks taking place today on the Leaving Cert format

The Junior Higher Education Minister says a decision will be made much earlier than last year on the Leaving Cert format.

More talks are taking place today between Education Minister, Norma Foley, teaching unions and parents’ representatives.

Students want a combination of accredited grades and written exams this year.

Minister of State, Niall Collins, says a decision will be made shortly.

“Bearing in mind a decision wasn’t taken until the end of February.

“We will have a decision far, far earlier than this time last year.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email