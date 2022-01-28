Motor fuel prices in Wexford saw two cent rise at filling stations overnight

The cost of one litre of motor fuel across Wexford increased by two cent at some filling stations overnight, bringing the price up to on average 1.77

Motorists can expect more price hikes as the Russia/Ukraine crisis deepens.

Crude oil has risen above 90 dollars a barrel for the first time in eight years.

David Horgan, Managing Director of oil and gas exploring company, Petrol Resources, says the problem has been building for months.

“Everyone is focused on Ukraine and that is the immediate crisis.

“But the underlying story is that this was an accident waiting to happen

“The supply and demand balance has been tightening dramatically since late 2020 with recovery from Covid.”

