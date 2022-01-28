Multi car incident reported at Ferrycarrig with traffic delays on N11

Gardai are at the scene of a multi vehicle incident in Wexford this afternoon.

A car and a van were involved in a collision on the main Wexford to Enniscorthy road at Ferrycarrig just after 2pm.

Emergency services are on the scene but there are serious injuries reported to South East Radio as of yet.

Traffic is heavy both directions on the N11 as a result you’re advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.

