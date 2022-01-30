One or two bedroom units needed if Wexford is to take advantage of inward investment

Inward investment into County Wexford has to be matched by appropriate housing if we want to increase the reputation of the county.

That’s the view of Labour councillor Maura Bell who says one and two bedroom homes are almost impossible to get in the South East.

It follows the story of Margaret who told the Morning Mix this week, despite a rental budget of €800 a month, she couldn’t find anywhere suitable to live.

Councillor Bell says if we want to grow the jobs market here, we need to give the people somewhere affordable to stay.

“We’re looking for inward investment to come, we’re putting up big technology parks but where are the people going to live?

“Surely be to God we can do what we did years ago and build our own houses.

“We need to build the one and two bedroom houses that are needed.

“It’s not the three, four or five bedroom houses, it’s the one and two units that are most needed at the moment.”

