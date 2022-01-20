Paid leave for those going through IVF or early miscarriages in talks

A proposed new bill would give paid leave days for workers going through IVF or early miscarriages.

Leave of up to 20 days for women experiencing early miscarriages and 10 days for those undergoing IVF would be allowed under the bill from the Labour party.

The Seanad is debating the proposed legislation this afternoon.

Local independent Councillor Mary Farrell strongly supports the bill.

“It is an acknowledgement that women need to look after themselves and time off work would give them a breathing space.

“It would take the pressure off of them having to get better too soon.”

