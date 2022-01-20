Ploughing organisers say it’s set for huge comeback after 2 year absence

Representatives of the National Ploughing Championships say they’ve had a very constructive meeting with the Taoiseach and Agriculture Minister.

According to organisers the event is set for a huge comeback this year after a 2 year absence

It’s due to take place in Ratheniska, County Laois on September 20th 21st and 22nd.

NPA Managing Director Anna Mc Hugh says the Trade Exhibition Portal will open in March.

She says they will work very closely with exhibitors to make sure they are up to speed on regulations as they unfold over the coming months.

