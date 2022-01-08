Pop up Covid test centre opens in Ferns to ease backlog

A new pop up Covid 19 testing centre for North Wexford has begun operation today.

The centre is open until Monday at the Ferns St Aidan’s GAA complex.

It’s hoped this new site will provide some respite for the PCR centre in Wexford Town which has experienced huge backlogs as cases soar in the South East.

It follows the opening of a new testing complex in New Ross in a bid to reduce the journeys and wait times for suspected cases in the south of the county.

There are no walk in capacity at the Ferns centre and GP referrals are being prioritised at the moment.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email