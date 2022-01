Rosslare Europort is Ireland’s number one port for direct European freight.

Latest figures show that at the end of last year, it saw the highest activity recorded through the Wexford port.

Though UK routes, which has 56 services a week saw a decrease but overall the combined freight at the port grew 50%.

It shows the highest yearly growth in the ports history.

The port also saw a resurgence in passenger volume following Covid which grew 68%.

