SER Sports Hour Saturday 22nd January with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we heard from both managers as Wexford and Kilkenny added another classic to their great rivalry.

Darragh Egan and Brian Cody gave us their thoughts after a dramatic 2-25 a piece draw in the Walsh Cup semi final.

The Wexford boss also gave us an insight into the new role for former Lion and Leinster centre Gordon D’Arcy.

Speaking of rugby, we caught up with Ruaidhri O’Connor of the Irish Independent as we looked ahead to the Six Nations.

We touched on Tadhg Furlong’s fitness, the Johnny Sexton succession plan and the inclusion of Mack Hansen.

Darragh Egan on Wexford’s draw with Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup:

Brian Cody on the dramatic preseason scenes in Chadwick’s Wexford Park:

Ruaidhri O’Connor on Ireland’s squad for the Six Nations:

