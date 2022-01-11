SER Sports Hour Weekend of 8th-9th January with Aidan Delaney

On last weekend’s Sports Hour programmes, we brought you the reaction to two fine wins to kick off the year for Wexford GAA.

On Saturday, the Senior Football team put 6 goals past Laois to open their account in the O’Byrne Cup, winning 6-10 to 13 points in Hollymount.

Manager Shane Roche joined us to discuss the victory and why they’re hoping to build on last season.

That was followed by another dominating performance against the O’Moore County on Sunday.

Wexford’s hurlers coming away from Rathdowney with a 1-27 to 1-16 win in the Walsh Cup.

It got new manager Darragh Egan off to a winning start but he told Gerry Forde that this was only the beginning.

We also previewed the upcoming Leinster Intermediate Hurling Club Championship final which takes place this weekend.

Wexford’s representatives Oylegate Glenbrien face a tough battle against Naas of Kildare if they’re to be crowned provincial winners.

Manager MJ Reck discussed their injury problems going into the game, what a win would mean for the area and why Seamus Casey’s spell in goal might just have made him a better forward.

On Sunday, we took a look at the National Cup semi finals in basketball in what is a growing sport in terms of participation and audiences in Ireland.

Nathaniel Cope of Basketball Ireland joined us to discuss the games and why now is the perfect time to live out your hoop dreams.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Shane Roche on opening win over Laois in the O’Byrne Cup:

Darragh Egan on his first win as the Wexford Senior Hurling manager:

MJ Reck looks ahead to Oylegate Glenbrien’s Leinster final:

Nathaniel Cope on the rise of basketball and the National Cup semi finals:

