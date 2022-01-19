Sixth year students in Wexford protest calling for a hybrid Leaving Cert

Sixth year students will be holding a number of protests today, calling for a hybrid Leaving Cert to take place this summer.

A detailed consultation between the Department of Education and representatives bodies will take place tomorrow and a decision on the format of the exams is expected by the end of the week.

The Second Level Students Union want to see sixth years given the choice between predicted grades and written exams while teaching unions are calling for a return of the traditional Leaving Cert format.

Student demonstrations are planned in Dublin, Wexford, Waterford and Carlow today to highlight their position.

