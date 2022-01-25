South East Coastguard Service Rescue 117 will remain

Waterford air sea rescue service base for 117 is to remain as part of the Nations emergency rescue service for the South East.

Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe has confirmed the news.

There were fears that the Waterford base would be lost as part of the latest tendering process.

Cross party representations from the South East had been made to Government on the need to maintain the vital service in Waterford.

All other three bases in Dublin, Sligo and Shannon are also to remain in place.

Wexford TD James Browne has released a statement to welcome the news.

“Today’s confirmation is a welcome relief for everyone.

“We all know the significance of having a reliable air rescue service based in Waterford.

“Many County Wexford people have benefitted from the service’s timely response to medical emergencies and serious incidents.

“I am delighted that, following my representations to Government colleagues, the south-eastern base will be central to any tendering review of the coastguard’s air rescue service”, Minister Browne concluded.

