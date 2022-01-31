South east TD slams DPP over no prosecution in Grace case

It is ‘Shocking’ and ‘offensive’ that the DPP has decided not to prosecute officials responsible for the care of Grace.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, who helped to expose the case, of the intellectually disabled woman.

The young woman was placed in a foster home in the South East for 20 years – despite allegations of sexual and physical abuse there.

Those responsible for the care of Grace, and 46 other people impacted, will not face criminal sanctions following the DPPs decision.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has said it is shocking that there will be no prosecutions following the Garda investigation.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email